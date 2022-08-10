Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

RDI stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

