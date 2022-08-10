RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

