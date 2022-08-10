Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Price Performance
BPTH stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.