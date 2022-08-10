Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BPTH stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

