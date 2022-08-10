First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.63. First Financial has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 22.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

