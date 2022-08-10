Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.88% of Tantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

