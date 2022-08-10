TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

