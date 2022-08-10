TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
