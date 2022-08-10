vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -1.38.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

