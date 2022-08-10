Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Up 3.0 %

PME stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

