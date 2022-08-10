Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

