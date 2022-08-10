Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

PROV stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

