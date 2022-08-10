Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Welbilt Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welbilt

About Welbilt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,581.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

