Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Welbilt Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welbilt
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Articles
