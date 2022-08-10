Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of YRD opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

