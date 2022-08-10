CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Stock Performance
NYSE:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.
