Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of FormFactor worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Down 6.0 %

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

