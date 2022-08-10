Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $848,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

CNHI stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

