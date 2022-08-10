William Blair Weighs in on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will earn ($9.83) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($10.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($9.86) EPS.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.