Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $1,180,300.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $470,317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,389 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

