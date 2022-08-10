LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 646,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,499,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 62,754 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LMAT stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

