Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $1,165,472.79 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

