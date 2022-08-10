Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $1,165,472.79 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.21.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.