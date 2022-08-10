IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $232.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

