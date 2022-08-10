Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

