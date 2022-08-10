IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $52.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRIDEX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

