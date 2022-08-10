IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $52.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
