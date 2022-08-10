Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

