Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

