Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

LARK stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.