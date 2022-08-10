Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

