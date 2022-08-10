Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

JVA stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $15.01 million, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

