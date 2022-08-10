Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
