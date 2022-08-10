Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Northern Technologies International Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.
Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.