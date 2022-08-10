Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

