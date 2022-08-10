Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Stock Performance
NWFL opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Norwood Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.
Insider Activity at Norwood Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,146,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
