Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

