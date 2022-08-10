Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.2 %

MBCN stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Middlefield Banc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

