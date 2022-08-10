Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.2 %
MBCN stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
