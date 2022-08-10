Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,856 shares of company stock valued at $50,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

