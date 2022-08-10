Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

