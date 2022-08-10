Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.01. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.35 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 168,989 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

