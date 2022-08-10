Crocs, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $11.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.99. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2024 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $70.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

