Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Envela in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Envela stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of -0.14.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 87.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

