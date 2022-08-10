Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.