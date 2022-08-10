National Bank Financial Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

IAG stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $646.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

