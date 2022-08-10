Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note issued on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.73 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

