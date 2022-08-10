The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCS. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Marcus stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Marcus by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

