FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lifted by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $17.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.25 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $156.55 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,900. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,704,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

