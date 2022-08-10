Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

