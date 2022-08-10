Raymond James Weighs in on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INE. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

TSE INE opened at C$19.59 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.21.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

