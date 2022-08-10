Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.17. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.