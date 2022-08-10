Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $444.62

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $473.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $333,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $419.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.