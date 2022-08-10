Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

KPTI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $391.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 336,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

