Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $43.83

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Intel has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

