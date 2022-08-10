Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $24.86

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tronox Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tronox has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

